Six new flats would provide ‘useful’ town centre accommodation

The approximate site of a proposed new three-storey house with six flats at the rear of King Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A bid to build six new flats providing “useful accommodation” in Great Yarmouth town centre has been given the green light by planners.

The development would see a new three-storey building constructed on an open and derelict rectangle of land at the rear of King Street.

Submitted by Martin Mooney, with an address in Norwich, the application states the house would contain six one-bedroom self-contained flats.

Although there is no provision for car parking, and the bid received two objections from neighbours, a planning officer stated in a document explaining the decision the house would be “very desirable in conservation terms, particularly as the site is currently degraded and has a negative impact on the character of the area”.

The design of the proposed building is a “modern interpretation of the historic rows development”, the planning officer stated.

All the surrounding properties are three storeys or more in height, including the nearby modern residential flats.

