Towns' residents urged to cheer on Queen's Baton Relay

Come out and cheer on the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay in Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn.

That is the message to residents of both towns after it was revealed they will be hosting the Queen's Baton Relay promoting the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for 29 days, before culminating at the opening ceremony for the Birmingham games on July 28.

The relay will be in both towns on Saturday, July 9, recreating scenes similar to when previous batons and the 2012 Olympic Torch came to the region.

Great Yarmouth will officially welcome the baton and its bearers between 10am and 10.45am.

The relay will take in the town's seafront with people being encouraged to turn out in large numbers and cheer on the procession.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Carl Smith said: “This is a great celebration of sport and community, and the route in the town will take in some of our most famous landmarks as well as pass through our new Marina Centre swimming and sports centre.

“We want to encourage everyone to come along, cheer on the batonbearers, and enjoy the festival atmosphere.”

Before arriving in Great Yarmouth the baton relay will be visiting King's Lynn.

During its time in King’s Lynn, the Queen’s Baton Relay will visit Lynnsport, where a free family activity day will be held.

The King's Lynn leg of the relay includes the baton being at Lynnsport between 8am and 9am.

From 8am to 12pm there will be free family activities including football, hockey, tennis, disability sports, a skatepark, gymnastics, athletics and sports tasters.

Samantha Sandell, Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk's cabinet member for people and communities, said: “We are thrilled that the Queen’s Baton Relay will be visiting our Alive West Norfolk Lynnsport site in King’s Lynn.

"It’s a great opportunity for local people to get involved in the build up to the games in Birmingham.

"It is also a great opportunity to showcase the sports facilities we have on offer and encourage more people to think about taking up activities that will lead to a healthier lifestyle."

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace last October when The Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the baton.

Since then, the baton has visited dozens of Commonwealth nations and territories.