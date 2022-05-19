News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Town church praised for providing 16,000 meals in pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:04 PM May 19, 2022
Lady Agnew presents the blue plaque to Kingsgate Community Church

Lady Agnew presents the blue plaque to Kingsgate Community Church - Credit: Kingsgate Community Church

A Great Yarmouth church has been given special praise for providing 16,000 hot meals during the Covid pandemic to people in need.

Kingsgate Community Church has been presented with a blue plaque by Lady Agnew, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk.

Simon Head, church administrator, said: "During the pandemic it was so wonderful to be able to help so many people in need around us through the provision of hot meals and we are delighted to receive a plaque from Lady Agnew in recognition of this."

On presenting the blue plaque Lady Agnew passed on thanks from the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk Lady Dannatt.

Lady Agnew said: "Lady Dannatt asked me as a deputy lieutenant on behalf of the Queen to thank you all for your hard work during the pandemic, to celebrate this I am presenting you with a plaque as a permanent commemoration of your efforts."

The church meets at the Kings Centre.

For more information visit www.wearekingsgate.org

