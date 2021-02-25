Great Yarmouth Labour announces candidates for May elections

Published: 3:22 PM February 25, 2021

The Labour Party in Great Yarmouth has announced its candidates for the local elections this May.

Despite the pandemic, polling is due to go ahead, with voting for Norfolk County Council, the police and crime commissioner post and some district councils due on May 6.

Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour Group at Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “We have a new leadership at the top of the Labour Party, now we need a new leadership at Norfolk County Council.

"During this pandemic, huge amounts of taxpayer money have been handed out by the Conservative government for failed projects and non-existent protective equipment for our doctors and nurses.

"Voters have a choice to go back to business as usual, or the chance to make those who have kept things going, our teachers, NHS and key workers, the priority," Mr Wainwright said.

Mike Smith-Clare, Labour county councillor. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Labour’s full list of Norfolk County Council candidates for Great Yarmouth are:

Breydon - Trevor Wainwright

Caister-on-Sea - Stuart Hellingsworth

East Flegg - Edd Bush

Gorleston St Andrews - Jo Thurtle

Lothingland - Tony Wright

Magdalen - Colleen Walker

West Flegg - Claire Wardley

Yarmouth Nelson and Southtown - Mike Smith-Clare

Yarmouth North and Central - Sandy Lysaght

The party previously announced that Michael Rosen, former Director of Children’s Services at Norfolk County Council, will be Labour’s candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner.

Michael Rosen has been chosen by the Labour Party to run for Police and Crime Commissioner of Norfolk. Picture: Labour Party - Credit: Archant

Mr Rosen said: "As well as cracking down on crime I will ensure there is real help for victims. I will continue the support provided by community groups across Norfolk."

People are being urged to sign up for postal votes for the elections as council bosses grapple with how to make polling stations Covid-safe.

Labour's Colleen Walker. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

It is likely to mean polling stations have to operate a 'traffic light' system, as run at some supermarkets, to limit how many people can be in them at one time.

Other parties standing for seats in Great Yarmouth are yet to reveal their candidates.