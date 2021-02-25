News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Great Yarmouth Labour announces candidates for May elections

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:22 PM February 25, 2021   
Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The Labour Party in Great Yarmouth has announced its candidates for the local elections this May.

Despite the pandemic, polling is due to go ahead, with voting for Norfolk County Council, the police and crime commissioner post and some district councils due on May 6.

Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour Group at Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “We have a new leadership at the top of the Labour Party, now we need a new leadership at Norfolk County Council. 

"During this pandemic, huge amounts of taxpayer money have been handed out by the Conservative government for failed projects and non-existent protective equipment for our doctors and nurses. 

"Voters have a choice to go back to business as usual, or the chance to make those who have kept things going, our teachers, NHS and key workers, the priority," Mr Wainwright said.

Mike Smith-Clare, Labour county councillor. Pic: Labour Party.

Mike Smith-Clare, Labour county councillor. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

You may also want to watch:

Labour’s full list of Norfolk County Council candidates for Great Yarmouth are:

  • Breydon - Trevor Wainwright
  • Caister-on-Sea - Stuart Hellingsworth
  • East Flegg - Edd Bush
  • Gorleston St Andrews - Jo Thurtle
  • Lothingland - Tony Wright
  • Magdalen - Colleen Walker
  • West Flegg - Claire Wardley
  • Yarmouth Nelson and Southtown - Mike Smith-Clare
  • Yarmouth North and Central - Sandy Lysaght

The party previously announced that Michael Rosen, former Director of Children’s Services at Norfolk County Council, will be Labour’s candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner.

Michael Rosen has been chosen by the Labour Party to run for Police and Crime Commissioner of Norfol

Michael Rosen has been chosen by the Labour Party to run for Police and Crime Commissioner of Norfolk. Picture: Labour Party - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Homes torn down to make way for new £121m river crossing
  2. 2 Bid to bulldoze village bric-a-brac shop draws concerns
  3. 3 Complaints over smell from bird droppings sparks extra street cleaning
  1. 4 'Grave concerns' over bid to charge for parking at Roman fort
  2. 5 Out There, Wheels, and Fire on the Water festivals poised to go ahead in 2021
  3. 6 'Nothing we can put our finger on' - Great Yarmouth sees rise in Covid rate
  4. 7 Holiday parks on coast to reopen after Easter
  5. 8 Council tax increase agreed amid warning over squeeze on most vulnerable
  6. 9 Deliveroo to launch in Great Yarmouth as demand soars during pandemic
  7. 10 Man, 38, found safe by police after extensive search operation

Mr Rosen said: "As well as cracking down on crime I will ensure there is real help for victims. I will continue the support provided by community groups across Norfolk."

People are being urged to sign up for postal votes for the elections as council bosses grapple with how to make polling stations Covid-safe.

Labour's Colleen Walker. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Labour's Colleen Walker. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

It is likely to mean polling stations have to operate a 'traffic light' system, as run at some supermarkets, to limit how many people can be in them at one time.

Other parties standing for seats in Great Yarmouth are yet to reveal their candidates. 

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Homes in Southtown Road Great Yarmouth earmarked for demolition

'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Pinnace Tower in Great Yarmouth is being repaired

Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Tobias Coker and Charlton Glover

Pair of 'long-time' cocaine dealers sent to jail

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Lee Staff finds message in a bottle in Gorleston

Message in a bottle full of post-Covid wishes washes up on Norfolk beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus