'Sweet, malty, with a bitter edge' - Lacon ale wins top beer prize

A Great Yarmouth brewery has scooped Norfolk's bottled beer of the year after experts picked its 8.0% ale as the best of 2021.

The tasting panel for Norwich and District Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have selected the champion of 2021.

Brewed by the Great Yarmouth based Lacons Brewery, Audit Ale has been named the Champion Bottled Beer of Norfolk 2021 by Norwich & District Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The 8.0% strong barley wine won over judges who described it as having "honey, marmalade and a sweet maltiness with a bitter edge."

Lacons' Imperial Stout scooped second place, inspired by stronger recipes from Lacons’ past, with mighty malt flavours; this beer was described by judges as "a kaleidoscope of malt, caramel and dried fruit with dark chocolate throughout."

Coming third was the "full-flavoured" mild by the new Birdhouse Brewery. This is the first time this West Norfolk producer has featured in the awards.

