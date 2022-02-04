Meet the football team where winning comes second to having fun

A female football club in Great Yarmouth that values companionship and wellbeing over results on the pitch is on the hunt for new members.

Yarmouth Football Club has under 11, under 14 and ladies teams and runs a skills club for girls aged over six.

The club has about 70 members who train and play at Beaconsfield Recreation Ground and is looking for a new secretary to help run it and coach and manager posts.

Action from a Yarmouth Football Club ladies match - Credit: Yarmouth Football Club

And unlike most other teams the players do not mind if they lose.

Kyle Hussey, who has been lead chair at the club since November, said: "One of the things we look at is that we don't care if we win or lose.

"We are more concerned that the players have fun and enjoy themselves and build bonds between teammates.

"It is a club that creates unity for the community."

Mr Hussey said the club prided itself on inclusivity and promoting and supporting members' wellbeing, such as discount gym deals and having a first aider available to provide advice.

He added: "We work with our girls and ladies to improve their physical, emotional and mental health through socialising and promoting friendships and through sports.

"Our ladies first team also attend weekly gym sessions with our sponsor BWell Gym.

"We have made some structural changes within the club which means we have vacancies for a club secretary, assistant coaches and team managers.

Yarmouth Football Club is on the look out for new members and volunteers - Credit: Yarmouth Football Club

"We have also expanded and we will be offering an under 8s team.

"We are looking for young ladies who are under eight who wish to be involved with football to get in touch to join the new team.

"It's an exciting time for our small club."

The club was formed by teacher Glenn Joyce.

The secretary, coach and manager posts are voluntary and an appeal to fill them follows a reshuffle at the club.

Anyone interested in helping to run the club in a volunteer post or join one of its sides can contact Yarmouth FC through its website at www.yarmouthfc.co.uk or through its Facebook page.