Plot of land with planning approval for coach house set for auction

Published: 10:32 AM August 21, 2021

The parcel of land to the rear of 271 Southtown Road, Sefton Lane, Great Yarmouth is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A plot of land which has planning permission to become a detached coach house is to be auctioned off next month.

The parcel of land, at the back of a property on Southtown Road, Sefton Lane in Great Yarmouth, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction being held on September 8.

With a minimum guide price of £30,000 to £50,000 plus fees, it is for sale on a freehold tenure.

Described as "land rear of 271 Southtown Road, Sefton Lane, Great Yarmouth," it is a "single building plot for a detached dwelling".

The property description from the auctioneers states: "This lot comprises a parcel of land with full planning permission for a two bedroom detached coach house.

"The site is accessed off Sefton Lane, which is a no through road, and is situated to the rear of 271 Southtown Road, set well back from the main road."









Planning permission was granted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in July 2019 for the "replacement and demolition of existing annexe and new replacement dwelling."







