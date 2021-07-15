'Hay cost is through the roof' - Landau drivers want to hike price of ride
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
Great Yarmouth's landau drivers are hoping to increase fares for a ride along the seafront with the price of hay having "gone through the roof".
The current fare for a jaunt on one of the horse-drawn carts is £10 from the landau station on Marine Parade to the Pleasure Beach.
A return journey costs £15 per vehicle.
The proposal, sent by all nine landau drivers to the borough council, requests that the return trip be increased to £20.
Kelly Murkin, 46, a landau operator for 11 years, said the price of hay and horseshoes has "gone through the roof".
You may also want to watch:
"It used to be £30 for a bale of hay. Now it's £50."
The cost of rent, vets and insurance has also gone up over the years, she added.
Most Read
- 1 Kebab shop owner owed almost half a million pounds in unpaid tax
- 2 Winter Gardens: Seafront traders react to £10m lottery rescue
- 3 Three major retailers moving in Great Yarmouth's King Street
- 4 Police withdraw objection to pub's licence bid
- 5 Gulls beaten to death with wood in Great Yarmouth alleyway
- 6 Ofsted praises school where headteacher was sacked
- 7 Woman pepper-sprayed after biting police officer's arm
- 8 Norfolk bus passengers to still wear face masks after Freedom Day
- 9 New figures show Great Yarmouth Covid rates trebled in seven days
- 10 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
She also said the horses could only do so many journeys in one day, and an increase in fare for the return journey would ensure the welfare of the animals so they were not overworked to cover the costs of their upkeep.
In a letter to the borough council, Ms Murkin said: "We feel increasing the fare reflects these growths."
The request will be discussed next Tuesday (July 20) at a meeting of the council's licensing committee.
Landau fares were last increased in 2015 when the one-way journey was increased from £8 to £10.
For comparison, similar vehicles in Blackpool currently charge a daytime tariff of £20 for up to four people for a ride of up to 15 minutes.
The nighttime tariff is £25.