News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Great Yarmouth landmarks to be illuminated this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:22 AM December 11, 2021
St George's Theatre lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

St George's Theatre lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: St George's Theatre

Great Yarmouth's landmarks will be bathed in light from today in order to celebrate the town's cultural history.

This weekend seven of Great Yarmouth's most recognisable landmarks will be lit up.

This will include displays on the Town Hall, St George’s Theatre, the Tolhouse, the Minster Church of St Nicholas, the Arc Cinema, the North West Tower, and Gorleston Pavilion.

The Arc Cinema lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The Arc Cinema lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: GYBC

Following today's switch-on the lights will be on daily.

Set up by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, illuminations will use energy-efficient LED lighting, with plans to launch a second phase of lighting already afoot.

The North West Tower lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The North West Tower lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: GYBC

Council leader, Carl Smith, said: “Great Yarmouth has fantastic cultural heritage, and that includes many nationally important buildings.

"This new lighting helps highlight some of the ones that have played the biggest parts in the town’s history - from our theatres and cinemas that have entertained thousands of people and generations of families, to a former jail and town defences that had a less happy, but equally important, role to play in our past.”



Most Read

  1. 1 Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'
  2. 2 Great Yarmouth town centre road closed for eight days for water works
  3. 3 Major bridge replacement work to prevent boats passing
  1. 4 Have your say on new hospital for Great Yarmouth and Waveney
  2. 5 Mayor officially opens new Gorleston food club
  3. 6 Holiday lodge plan for hall golf range is discussed
  4. 7 40mph zone bid for Acle
  5. 8 Councillors agree £701 hike in allowances
  6. 9 'Squatter' couple win right to use land as garden
  7. 10 £420,000 to be injected into Great Yarmouth tourism
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Octopus seafood restaurant is set to open on King Street in Great Yarmouth.

Food and Drink

New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stansted Airport, Essex

New bus service to link Great Yarmouth with two major airports

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Gorleston road closed for five months for new manhole and tunnel

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The Van Allan and Dixons at Great Yarmouth Market Gates shopping centre in 1977.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Memories of Market Gates in the early days

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon