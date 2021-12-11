Great Yarmouth landmarks to be illuminated this weekend

St George's Theatre lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: St George's Theatre

Great Yarmouth's landmarks will be bathed in light from today in order to celebrate the town's cultural history.

This weekend seven of Great Yarmouth's most recognisable landmarks will be lit up.

This will include displays on the Town Hall, St George’s Theatre, the Tolhouse, the Minster Church of St Nicholas, the Arc Cinema, the North West Tower, and Gorleston Pavilion.

The Arc Cinema lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: GYBC

Following today's switch-on the lights will be on daily.

Set up by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, illuminations will use energy-efficient LED lighting, with plans to launch a second phase of lighting already afoot.

The North West Tower lit by new lighting implemented by Great Yarmouth Borough Council. - Credit: GYBC

Council leader, Carl Smith, said: “Great Yarmouth has fantastic cultural heritage, and that includes many nationally important buildings.

"This new lighting helps highlight some of the ones that have played the biggest parts in the town’s history - from our theatres and cinemas that have entertained thousands of people and generations of families, to a former jail and town defences that had a less happy, but equally important, role to play in our past.”







