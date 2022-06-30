Care home says changes have been made after damning inspection report

Operators of Leaf Park Dementia Village have said changes have been made following a damning report by the CQC. - Credit: James Weeds

A Great Yarmouth care home has confirmed it has implemented changes after it had been placed in special measures.

Leaf Park Dementia Village on Lawn Avenue was rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in April.

Inspectors discovered some residents' nutritional and hydration needs were not being met, with one resident being found at risk of choking as their food had been found to have the "incorrect consistency".

In a statement from Leaf Care Services - Leaf Park's operator - it was confirmed that changes had been made since the CQC's inspection in April.

A spokesperson said: "We have apologised to residents and their families and since the inspections were carried out, changes have been made and many of the CQC's recommendations have already been implemented."

The care home is due to be re-inspected within six months of its previous inspection. If the new report highlights sufficient progress has been made, the care home will be removed from special measures.