Published: 1:13 PM December 25, 2020

Four licensed premises in Great Yarmouth are facing enforcement action after breaching coronavirus regulations.

Environmental health officers and police inspected the venues on December 18 and 19.

They found that alcohol was being served to customers without a substantial meal and multiple households were being allowed to mix at the same tables.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council then served three improvement notices and one immediate restriction notice, the latter requiring the premises to close for 48 hours or pay a fine of £4,000.

With Norfolk entering Tier 4 restrictions from Boxing Day, the council’s coronavirus marshals are out and about in high footfall locations over the festive period, including between Christmas and New Year, in order to provide advice and guidance to those businesses which are open, as well as raise any matters for enforcement.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Carl Smith, leader of the council, said: “With Norfolk entering Tier 4, these are very challenging times for everyone, but it is as important as ever that we all play our part as one community to help reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.

“All types and sizes of businesses are critical in that, whether allowed to stay open or required to close and looking to offer pre-ordered collection and delivery services from Boxing Day.

“Most businesses and licensed premises follow the rules well, and our Environmental Health Officers have been working closely with police to provide advice, answer questions and to try to encourage voluntary compliance where concerns are raised."

Nathan Clark, T/Supt of Great Yarmouth Police, said: “Many people have been playing their part and following the guidelines to keep each other safe. However, it was clear that there were some establishments/individuals who hadn’t embraced the rules in the same spirit and alongside our colleagues from the borough council, enforcement has taken place where it was proportionate to do so.”

Anyone concerned that a business in the borough might be breaking coronavirus regulations, or if you are a business who needs some advice, contact Environmental Services on health@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or 01493 846478.