Housing development bid for former Yarmouth school site
- Credit: Google Maps
Six houses and three flats could be built on the site of a former school in Great Yarmouth.
The planning application, submitted to the borough council, would see Hammond Properties Ltd develop land on the site of the former Edward Worlledge School on Lichfield Road in Southtown.
The scheme would include six three-storey houses, with three bedrooms each, as well as three two-bedroom flats built above a row of ten garages.
Plans also involve the demolition of vacant buildings as well as 32 new car parking spaces.
A document supporting the application states that the proposal would "provide cost effective new housing and further off-road residential parking and storage facilities within an established residential area".
A premises to the north east corner of the site is occupied by Willows nursery, which remains open.
Last year, neighbouring East Coast College sold off two buildings which were part of the original Edward Worlledge School built in 1906.
A decision on the application is expected by August 3.
