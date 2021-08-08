Gallery
From Rumbelows to Radio One Roadshow: Yarmouth in the '90s
- Credit: Chris Gorman
What do you remember about Great Yarmouth in the 1990s?
A trawl through our picture archive takes us back in time to a land of BHS and Rumbelows, the Radio One Roadshow, snorkelling at the old Marina Centre and not a mobile phone in sight.
It was an era that brought us the Spice Girls and Windows 95, Tony Blair and Britpop. A time when Britain seemed to draw closer to Europe with the opening of the Channel Tunnel and millions mourned the death of Princess Diana.
While some of the fashions - mostly baggy - have changed (or maybe even disappeared and come back) many of Yarmouth's attractions back then were the same as they are now.
We see people enjoying crazy golf, the circus at the Hippodrome, rides at the Pleasure Beach and a day at the races.
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile, pictures of old High Street stalwarts BHS and Rumbelows are a sad reminder of how our town centre has changed since the 1990s.
A closer look at the TVs on sale shows a distinct lack of flat screens, and in that pre-streaming age, we'd have had to watch what was on, which was probably Friends or Dawson's Creek. Or the X-Files.
Most Read
- 1 Excitement as four possible Banksy pieces discovered in coastal towns
- 2 Has Banksy been in Great Yarmouth?
- 3 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
- 4 Is it Banksy? Mystery as more graffiti appears in towns
- 5 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
- 6 Teenager rescued from baby swing by fire service
- 7 Weekly fireworks making 'spectacular' return to seafront
- 8 Current Covid rates in areas around Great Yarmouth
- 9 Gas worker on meter round stumbles on cannabis factory with 90 plants
- 10 Mum of teen killed in crash's heartache as council removes floral tributes
Either that or we'd rent a movie (on VHS) from the local video rental shop - remember those?
The end of the decade also brought the curtain down on the popular Radio One Roadshow, which had been entertaining crowds at beach resorts around the UK since the 1970s.
It used to be the biggest thing to hit the seaside in the summer when the 65ft stage truck rolled into Yarmouth and parked up on the seafront, bringing a mix of musical A-listers with competitions, banter and practical jokes.
In its heyday, the roadshow drew thousands to Great Yarmouth before the BBC replaced it with a series of one-day festivals in 2000.
But the photos also show something else. Or show by not showing at all, because glaring in their absence are mobile phones.
Not one of the people crowded on the Golden Mile or at the racecourse is staring at the now-ubiquitous handheld screen.
Which begs the questions: How did they know where they were going? How did they know the best restaurant to eat at? How did they... survive?
Answers on a postcard, please, to the Great Yarmouth Mercury, Regent Street, sorry, King Street, Great Yarmouth.