News

Lifeboat launched after reports of person 'in distress' near river

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:55 PM January 6, 2022
The inshore lifeboat was called out. Picture: Archant

The inshore lifeboat was called out. Picture: Archant - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

The RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat crew was called in to action this evening when a young male was reported to be in distress on the town's South Quay along the River Yare.

A boat was launched at about 8.30pm and quickly arrived at the scene as part of a multi-agency response.

Upon arrival, the lifeboat crew stood by to assist Norfolk police who were also at the incident.

The man was later taken into the care of Norfolk police and is safe.



Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

