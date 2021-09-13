Bid to light up town's landmark buildings

Published: 11:00 AM September 13, 2021

Great Yarmouth Minster is set to feature in the illumination trail - Credit: Karl Keeley

A bid to throw a light on the heritage of the Great Yarmouth area is to be discussed this week.

On Wednesday night Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee is to look at seven linked applications that if approved will see landmark buildings lit up with new lighting and images projected on them to create an illuminated trail.

The seven applications have been made by the council and feature six buildings - The Minster, Great Yarmouth Town Hall, St George's Theatre, Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, The Arc Cinema site and the Tolhouse Museum.

The bids are recommended for approval.

Previous council documents show that projections include a stained glass design screened onto the Minster's south transept gable wall and a shoal of fish would appear to swim in and around the entrance of St George's Theatre.