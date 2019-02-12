A47 between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft closed due to oil spillage

The A47 Hopton roundabout. Archant

A road has been closed due to an oil spillage.

Police have said officers were called at 2.26pm to reports of the spillage on the A47 at the Hopton roundabout on the Lowestoft exit.

An oil can had spilled on the road, police said.

The incident is affecting traffic between Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Highways England have been called to the incident and fire crews attended.

Police have closed the Lowestoft-bound carriageway while the road is being cleaned.

