Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council launches legal action against 18 Yarmouth businesses over 'tourism tax'

PUBLISHED: 14:44 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 04 June 2019

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google

Google Maps

A Norfolk council has started legal action against 18 businesses which have not paid their so-called tourism tax.

Representatives for Great Yarmouth Borough Council appeared at the town's Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (June 4) seeking liability orders stating that 18 of the town's businesses have not paid their Business Improvement District (BID) Rate.

None of the businesses, which have not been named, appeared in court.

A spokesperson for the council said each of the levy-payers had been sent an invoice, reminder, final reminder and court summons.

BID was launched in the resort in 2014 and its future is up for a crucial vote later this year to see whether or not it will start a second term.

About 1,200 borough businesses must pay the levy, which is based on rateable value.

Initiatives supported by the money raised include the Maritime Festival, the Wheels Festival, Filby in Bloom, Martham Scarecrow Festival, summer fireworks, hanging baskets, and seafront lighting, as well as marketing and TV adverts.

You may also want to watch:

In Gorleston it supported the Clifftop Festival and Christmas switch-on.

But some local businesses have voiced concerns over its performance.

Most Read

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps.

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

11 places in Norfolk to see outdoor cinema this summer

The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema from Outside Live Credit: John Newstead

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Five garden lights thrown down road in Norfolk town

Police are investigating after five garden lights were damaged on Oriel Avenue in Gorleston on May 19. Picture: Google Maps.

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

11 places in Norfolk to see outdoor cinema this summer

The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema from Outside Live Credit: John Newstead

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Wanted: Academy sponsor for new special school for “extremely challenging” boys

Alderman Swindell Primary and Nursery School held its last ever summer fete. Pictures: Mick Howes

Council launches legal action against 18 Yarmouth businesses over ‘tourism tax’

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google

Man who carried knife in Yarmouth faces ‘peril’ of custody

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

‘I want to bring people back again’ - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists