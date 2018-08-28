Search

Man arrested after breaching deportation order

PUBLISHED: 13:06 12 January 2019

Vitaris Rutkauska, 49, from the Great Yarmouth area, has been arrested for breaching a deportation order. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A 49-year-old man who was wanted by police has been taken into custody this morning.

Great Yarmouth Police arrested Vitaris Rutkauska this morning after he breached a deportation order.

Police advised members of the public yesterday (Friday, December 11) to not approach the man but instead contact 101 or via Crimestoppers.

Rutkauska was described as white, with short brown hair and of medium build.

He has a visible hole in his throat and struggles to speak.

Great Yarmouth Police tweeted: “Male has now been arrested by @GYarmouthPolice Team 1 officers 663 & 1862 this morning.”

