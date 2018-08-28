Search

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas day receives four-year ban

PUBLISHED: 13:43 27 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A disqualified motorist who was caught drink-driving on Christmas Day has been banned from getting behind the wheel for four years and ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work.

Gedinminas Janciulus was stopped by police on the Acle Straight at around 7pm on Christmas Day.

When breathalysed, the 28-year-old was found to be more than three times over the legal drink-drive limit, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified following a previous drink-driving conviction earlier in the month.

Prosecuting, Denise Holland told Norwich Magistrates Court, police had stopped Janciulus after receiving a call from a member of the public.

When tested, he gave a reading of 112 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Holland said: “He accepted he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and he couldn’t remember much else as he was so drunk.”

Appearing in court via a video link from Great Yarmouth on Thursday (December 27), Janciulus who gave his address as Middle Market Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while over the legal drink-drive limit.

Mitigating, Arthur Balls said his client, who prior to being disqualified from driving at the beginning of December had no previous convictions, accepted the fact he had committed a crime.

He said the 28 year-old was in full time employment and lived with his partner and child.

He said: “[Janciulus] comes across to me as someone who is extremely sorry about what he did and someone who does not want to go to prison.”

Janciulus was banned from driving for four years, ordered to do a 12-month community order of 300 hours unpaid work, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Presiding magistrate Eamon Lambert said: “For these three offences which are very serious you are extremely lucky that you are not going to prison.

“You put yourself and other road users at great risk.”

This newspaper has vowed to name and shame those convicted of drink-driving during this year’s Christmas crackdown.

