Man died after knife fight with housemate

Published: 6:01 PM April 19, 2021

Forensics investigators at the scene in South Market Road where Kelvin Adamson was fatally stabbed. - Credit: Liz Coates

A Great Yarmouth man died after being stabbed during a fight with his housemate.

Kelvin Adamson, 56, died after suffering a single stab wound to the neck in a fight with Paul Folkes at their home on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, shortly before 10.20pm on November 7, 2018.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, April 19, heard Mr Adamson had attacked his housemate in their communal kitchen. But despite the details revealed during the hearing nobody has ever been charged over the death.

Police at South Market Road in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

Mr Folkes needed five stitches after being stabbed in the chest, with doctors saying a blow two inches lower could have proved fatal.

Transcripts of bodycam footage from police officers at the scene were read at the hearing, which included Mr Folkes saying: "When someone comes at you with a knife, I am not going to stand there" and "he picked on the wrong person."

Mr Folkes, who claims Mr Adamson pushed a chair into his legs to trap him in the kitchen, told the court: "He asked if I wanted to play with knives, went to his room and when he came back I saw he had a knife.

"I knew I was in trouble.

"He swung his arm and I grabbed it, but not enough to stop him stabbing me.

"Then he grabbed my hand holding the knife and pulled it towards his face saying 'go on then', then he moved and the pressure of the chair was released, so I fell forward."

A post-mortem examination found six injuries in total, including the stab wound to the neck, a cut above the lip and several "slash" wounds on the head.

In a narrative conclusion, area coroner Yvonne Blake, who said there had been "bad blood" between the housemates, said: "He died in a fight with another man. Both men had knives.

"Mr Adamson had a stab wound to his neck from the other man. He left the kitchen when the fight occurred and collapsed in the hall. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

In November 2019, Norfolk Police confirmed a man in his 60s, Mr Folkes, remained under investigation more than a year after the fight. They have been contacted for an update.

No further action will be taken against a woman in her 50s, who witnessed the attack. She had been arrested at the scene but was later released.