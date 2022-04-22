Inquest held into death of 42-year-old man who was 'never nasty to anyone'
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
A Great Yarmouth man died from a heart problem after inhaling butane gas, an inquest heard.
Duncan Wadforth, 42, died at his home in Northgate Street on April 12, 2021.
An inquest into his death heard Mr Wadforth had moved from Northamptonshire in 2019 and had been suffering mental health problems as he had an eye condition that would lead to him going blind.
The inquest heard Mr Wadforth was known to the region's mental health trust.
Mr Wadforth had served in the army for three years and then worked in his family's UPVC window business.
He began to suffer eye problems in his early 30s and was told he was going blind, leading to the start of a deterioration in his mental health.
Norfolk Coroner Yvonne Blake gave a narrative verdict which said Mr Wadforth had died after suffering cardiac arrhythmia after taking butane gas.
Mr Wadforth's father, Nigel, had provided a statement which described his son as a "hard working" and a "decent person" who "was never nasty to anyone".