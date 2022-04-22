News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Inquest held into death of 42-year-old man who was 'never nasty to anyone'

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:47 PM April 22, 2022
The inquest into the death of Michael Wadforth was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich

The inquest into the death of Duncan Wadforth was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A Great Yarmouth man died from a heart problem after inhaling butane gas, an inquest heard.

Duncan Wadforth, 42, died at his home in Northgate Street on April 12, 2021.

An inquest into his death heard Mr Wadforth had moved from Northamptonshire in 2019 and had been suffering mental health problems as he had an eye condition that would lead to him going blind.

The inquest heard Mr Wadforth was known to the region's mental health trust.

Mr Wadforth had served in the army for three years and then worked in his family's UPVC window business.

He began to suffer eye problems in his early 30s and was told he was going blind, leading to the start of a deterioration in his mental health.

Norfolk Coroner Yvonne Blake gave a narrative verdict which said Mr Wadforth had died after suffering cardiac arrhythmia after taking butane gas.

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: New aerial images show progress on £21m bridge
  2. 2 Drunk landscape gardener crashed work van into wall
  3. 3 The wait is over as Great Yarmouth's Easter Fair returns
  1. 4 5 reasons why Great Yarmouth is becoming a destination for foodies
  2. 5 Crack cocaine user arrested by drug-dealing alley
  3. 6 Man arrested after armed officers cordon off area in Great Yarmouth
  4. 7 Have you seen this stolen bike in Great Yarmouth?
  5. 8 Only one day to go for Great Yarmouth's annual Easter Fair
  6. 9 Travellers moved on from seafront in joint operation
  7. 10 Holiday park firm to invest £5m in Norfolk resorts

Mr Wadforth's father, Nigel, had provided a statement which described his son as a "hard working" and a "decent person" who "was never nasty to anyone".


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Tea room with 'pretentious' name in Great Yarmouth

Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Merrivale Model Village on Yarmouth seafront has been taken over by new owners, Dean Gray and Sophi

'It's a passion' - meet the new lord and lady of Merrivale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Rides helped to open Superbike Warehouse in Great Yarmouth

Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Smith MP with Philip Hinchliffe, head teacher of Catch 22 Photo: MP Chloe Smith

Redundancies and home learning after charity closes special school

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon