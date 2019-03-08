Man wins £15k car after hitting hole-in-one at charity golf day

Hitting a hole-in-one is an achievement most golfers can only dream of.

But, Joey Basey has now recorded two aces - with his latest effort earning him a new £15,000 car.

The 61-year-old, from Great Yarmouth, won the prize at a Macmillan charity golf day at Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club on Friday.

Mr Basey, who has a handicap of nine, left his playing partners stunned after his tee shot rolled into the hole on the par three, 12th green.

With his current car having been taken into a garage for repairs a number of months ago, Mr Basey said the prize couldn't have come at a better time.

"It was perfect timing really because my car needs fixing," he said.

"When I hit the shot I knew the ball was heading straight towards the hole but because the green was slightly elevated I couldn't see if the ball actually went in.

"I saw the ball in the hole as I walked onto the green and couldn't believe it.

"All my playing partners were ecstatic."

Mr Basey won the latest model of the Mazda 2 Skyactiv thanks to Wrights Mazda dealership.

Director of the company, Gordon Wright, said he was delighted for Mr Basey.

He said: "It's the second time we have offered the car prize at the charity golf day and we're delighted for Joey.

"The day is for a great cause which is why we are happy to support it."

The car is maroon in colour and has a 1.5-litre engine.

Mr Basey said he struggled to concentrate on his golf following the 157-yard hole-in-one.

He said: "I didn't really know what to do after I'd won the car because I was on such a high.

"It was only my second hole so I had a lot of holes left to play but I couldn't stop thinking about it.

"For the following four holes my game was all over the place."

The 61-year-old will get the keys to his new car within the next four weeks.

Organiser of the charity golf day, Brian McDonnell, said news of the hole-in-one spread around the course in no time.

"It was only about 20 minutes into the round when it happened," Mr McDonnell said.

"I don't think anybody on the course could believe it."

Mr McDonnell thanked everybody for their participation with the event raising £6,550 for Macmillan Cancer Support.