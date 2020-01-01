Pair jailed for 'significant roles' dealing drugs

A man and woman in their 20s have been sentenced for possessing and supplying drugs in Great Yarmouth.

Alfie Cusack, aged 25, of Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, and Milli Rose Fernandes, aged 22, of Sun Lane, Bradwell, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (February 13), where both were found to have a "significant role" in street dealing.

Cusack admitted possessing cannabis and supplying cocaine, and was jailed for three and a half years and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Milli Rose Fernandes admitted possessing cannabis and supplying ketamine and was given a 12 months' prison sentence suspended for two years.

She was ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Police officers carried out a drugs' warrant at a property in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, on September 28, 2018.

They discovered Fernandes in bed and Cusack on the sofa in the lounge.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The house was searched and police found cannabis, a bag of white powder, drugs paraphernalia, £400 in cash and mobile phones with messages relating to drug dealing.

Forfeiture and destruction orders have also been put on the mobile phones, drugs, associated equipment and £400 in cash seized from the address.

Sgt Sam Scott said: "This was a good team effort acting on fast-moving community intelligence. It sends out a strong message that we are committed to disrupting criminality, we will act on information and target those who supply drugs on the streets of Norfolk."