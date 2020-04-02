Search

Marina Centre demolition to be suspended over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:40 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 02 April 2020

Demolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth Pictures :BRITTANY WOODMAN

Demolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth Pictures :BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Demolition of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth will be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the work will stop temporarily from Friday (April 3).

A spokesperson said: “At present, the council does not envision this effecting the impact of the project overall, as due to the contractor’s admirable work the demolition is already a third complete and therefore ahead of schedule.

“Due to the fast moving situation the council will however carry out regular reviews to assess their position,” the council said.

The demolition work began in late February with plans for the 40-year-old building to be stripped from the inside and folded in on itself - with all the concrete and at least 50pc of the other material being re-used in the new build.

Demolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth Pictures :BRITTANY WOODMANDemolition of Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth Pictures :BRITTANY WOODMAN

At the time, Council leader Carl Smith said he hoped the demolition process would prove to be a tourist attraction in itself.

