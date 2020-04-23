Video

WATCH: Marina Centre’s facade collapses as demolition continues

Demolition of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth continues as the facade is pulled down on April 21. Picture: Sean Armstrong. Archant

A piece of seafront history came crashing down as demolishers continue ripping into the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth.

Video shot on Tuesday (April 21) captures the moment an excavator’s claw tore down the front of the building before the facade folded in on itself, swallowing up the vanishing landmark’s name which sank into the dust and debris.

The demolition company, McFletch Ltd, had originally anticipated a temporary pause on works due to the coronavirus outbreak - but after reviewing the situation decided to continue work for the time being by changing some working methods.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The government is clear that building work can continue, providing contractors follow health and safety measures. The council’s demolition contractor is constantly reviewing and monitoring the situation.”

The 40-year-old building will be stripped from the inside and folded in on itself - with all the concrete and at least 50pc of the other material being re-used in the new build.