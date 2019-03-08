Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

For 30 years, the Marina Centre has been the place to keep fit and have fun on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, 12th November 1987. Photo: Archant Library Inside the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, 12th November 1987. Photo: Archant Library

Whether it was a dip in the pool, a chance to test your skills in bowls or compete in a bodybuilding competition, the leisure centre had activities for locals and holiday-makers alike to enjoy themselves.

Now the leisure centre's walls will come down and make way for a multi-million pound development next year.

While most of the feedback has been positive, the Borough council received a petition calling for the centre to be built elsewhere.

However, despite thousands of signatures to save the building, the 1980s centre will be knocked down and closed to the public on October 31 and construction for the new centre is due to begin in Spring 2020.

The public inspect the wave-making machine at Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, 12th June 1981. Photo: Archant Library The public inspect the wave-making machine at Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, 12th June 1981. Photo: Archant Library

The Great Yarmouth Mercury dug through the Archant archives to share our fondest memories of the Marina Centre ahead of its closure.

The old men of bodybuilding, the seiors compete a stones throw from the tropies in the Anglian Bodybuilding Championships at The Marina Centre, Yarmouth, June 1993. Picture: Archant library The old men of bodybuilding, the seiors compete a stones throw from the tropies in the Anglian Bodybuilding Championships at The Marina Centre, Yarmouth, June 1993. Picture: Archant library

You may also want to watch:

Aerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library Aerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

(1of2) Mercury story - Gt. Yarmouth Lord Mayor David Thompson cuts the ribbon to open the Gt. Yarmouth indoor Bowls Club at the Marina Centre. (1of2) Mercury story - Gt. Yarmouth Lord Mayor David Thompson cuts the ribbon to open the Gt. Yarmouth indoor Bowls Club at the Marina Centre.