Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre
PUBLISHED: 11:52 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 07 October 2019
For 30 years, the Marina Centre has been the place to keep fit and have fun on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.
Whether it was a dip in the pool, a chance to test your skills in bowls or compete in a bodybuilding competition, the leisure centre had activities for locals and holiday-makers alike to enjoy themselves.
Now the leisure centre's walls will come down and make way for a multi-million pound development next year.
While most of the feedback has been positive, the Borough council received a petition calling for the centre to be built elsewhere.
However, despite thousands of signatures to save the building, the 1980s centre will be knocked down and closed to the public on October 31 and construction for the new centre is due to begin in Spring 2020.
The Great Yarmouth Mercury dug through the Archant archives to share our fondest memories of the Marina Centre ahead of its closure.