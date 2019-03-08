'I'm in shock' - Young Gorleston man describes moment car caught fire

A car destroyed by a fire on Great Yarmouth seafront on June 28. Picture: Callum Armstrong. Archant

A car caught fire on Great Yarmouth seafront, forcing its driver and passengers to jump from the danger.

Callum Armstrong, 21, was driving his silver Ford Focus along Marine Parade before midday on Friday (June 28) when smoke started pouring from the air vents.

His father, sister and brother-in-law were also in the car.

The Gorleston man said he quickly pulled over into a bus stop before they all jumped out and the car's engine went up in flames, engulfing the vehicle.

"It was hectic," Mr Armstrong said.

"I'm in shock."

The incident had sparked an emergency response, with firefighters and police rushing to the scene.

Seven crew from one fire engine used hose-reel jets to extinguish the blaze while police officers assisted with traffic control.

Mr Armstrong said he had dropped the car to a garage on Monday (June 24) because it had been leaking diesel.

He collected the vehicle again on Wednesday, with reassurances the problem had been fixed, he said.

The driver said the car is now on its way to the scrapyard.

