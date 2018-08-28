Search

Advanced search

Ambitious Great Yarmouth Marina Centre replacement plans moving on to next phase

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 December 2018

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

Ambitious proposals for a new ‘water-themed’ leisure facility on the Great Yarmouth seafront have been rubber stamped by councillors.

Aerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant libraryAerial view of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Water flumes, a splash zone and climbing facilities have all been touted for the major £26m complex, which would replace the existing Marina Centre on the Golden Mile.

And at a full meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, members voted to press ahead with the proposals, with hopes that the project can be brought to life within two years.

The project’s next phase will now see the public able to have their say on the vision, which the council hopes will be an “anchor attraction” for the town’s main tourist area.

Carl Smith, borough councillor for Bradwell North, said: “The project will be crucial for Great Yarmouth in promoting investment in the town and will also promote healthier living in the borough.”

The next phase of the project will see the council splash out £560,000 on further design work and gathering views of the public.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Great Yarmouth Borough Council will not be giving away free sanitary products in its offices

13:00 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Great Yarmouth Town Hall. Photo: Andy Darnell

A bid to equip toilets in council offices in Great Yarmouth with free sanitary products has been knocked back by the borough’s Conservative group.

Ambitious Great Yarmouth Marina Centre replacement plans moving on to next phase

13:00 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Yarmouth Marina Centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ambitious proposals for a new ‘water-themed’ leisure facility on the Great Yarmouth seafront have been rubber stamped by councillors.

True grit: A shift with a team keeping our roads clear during winter

12:35 Abigail Nicholson
Jason Seaman, 54 of Blo’ Norton, A gritting veteran that has kept Norfolk’s roads safe for 17 years. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

On cold winter nights, most people are wrapped up in a blanket and sipping a hot drink. But while we sleep, a team of up to 56 gritters are out in the early hours keeping Norfolk’s roads safe.

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

12:19 Abigail Nicholson
Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The East of England has been told to brace itself for a cold weekend after a yellow weather warning for ice and snow was issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy