Seafront road closed after crash in Great Yarmouth
Published: 4:18 PM August 8, 2021
Credit: Eastern Daily Press
A road on Great Yarmouth seafront is closed after a collision between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.
Norfolk Police have said that Marine Parade is currently closed and expected to not open again for some time today (Sunday, August 8).
Motorists and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area, while emergency services deal with the collision.
