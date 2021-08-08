News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Seafront road closed after crash in Great Yarmouth

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:18 PM August 8, 2021   
Police responded over the bank holiday weekend to a man being glassed on Marine Parade. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A road on Great Yarmouth seafront is closed after a collision between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

Norfolk Police have said that Marine Parade is currently closed and expected to not open again for some time today (Sunday, August 8).

Motorists and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area, while emergency services deal with the collision.




