Seafront road closed after crash in Great Yarmouth

Published: 4:18 PM August 8, 2021

A road on Great Yarmouth seafront is closed after a collision between a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

Norfolk Police have said that Marine Parade is currently closed and expected to not open again for some time today (Sunday, August 8).

Motorists and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area, while emergency services deal with the collision.

Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision between a motorbike and a pedestrian in Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Marine Parade is currently closed and expected to be for some time today. Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area. Thank you. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 8, 2021











