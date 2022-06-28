News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Meet Yuuki the mammoth at Great Yarmouth market place

James Weeds

Published: 11:49 AM June 28, 2022
A sculpture of a mammoth at the market.

Yuuki the mammoth was unveiled at Great Yarmouth Market Place on Monday. - Credit: Pentaco

Thousands of years ago they roamed the Norfolk coast and now a mammoth has made a home at Great Yarmouth's market.

A giant sculpture of a steppe mammoth named Yuuki was unveiled at the Market Place on Monday.

Using materials provided by Pentaco, the lead developers of the £4.7m market revamp, Yuuki has been designed and painted by tutor and artist Rachael Butler. The intricate artwork focuses on our impact on the environment.

The installation is also backed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and stall owners, who are offering a special discount to people taking part in Break’s GoGoDiscover trail.

People using the GoGoDiscover app on their phones will be able to claim a 5pc discount at participating market stalls after ‘collecting’ the sculpture on the app.

Yuuki is part of the wider Break GoGoDiscover trail which will be in place across Norfolk until September 10 before being auctioned at Norwich Cathedral later that month.

The GoGoDiscover app is available for £1.79 on the Google Play or Apple Store.

Great Yarmouth News

