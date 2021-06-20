Published: 3:40 PM June 20, 2021

Work is ongoing at the site of Great Yarmouth's new £4.6 million marketplace. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

The contours of Great Yarmouth's future are gradually taking shape as work continues on three major projects around the town.

On the Golden Mile the new Marina Centre is rising from its building site by the sea, while in the town centre and in the bed of the River Yare, foundations are being laid for the new outdoor market and the Third River Crossing.

The Outdoor Market

Work on the £4.6 million redevelopment of the town's Market Place began in April - and the borough council has said that the wooden frame, or glulam structure, is due to be delivered in early July.

"This will see the most significant move forward, enabling individual trader units to be constructed within the frame," a council spokesperson said.

Work is ongoing at the site of Great Yarmouth's new £4.6 million marketplace. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Empty stalls have been removed from the existing market while the two-day traders have relocated temporarily to the south market square until all works are completed.

"Every effort is being made to ensure the market traders and surrounding retailers are impacted as little as possible," the council has said.

On Saturday (June 19), the town centre was busy, while two-day traders appeared to be happy with their new, temporary location.

Alan Pitt runs the Bag Stall at Great Yarmouth's two-day market. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Alan Pitt, who runs the Bag Stall, said: "It's not too bad. We get more people up this end and all the regular customers have eventually found us again.

"There are definitely more people at this end of the market."

Paul Proto runs an artificial flower stall at Great Yarmouth's two-day market. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Paul Proto, who runs an artificial flower stall, said: "It's better up this end. We're more concerned about moving back. I was always happy to move up this way. This is the main thoroughfare now and there are always a lot of people.

"I think it would be nice to have the market here," he added.

Nigel Popay, who sells fresh vegetables and eggs, echoed those sentiments.

"I didn't like being moved here but now I'm quite happy. If there was a permanent tent here, I'd be quite content," he said.

Development of the Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront in May 2021. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

Marina Centre

Following completion of the building’s steel structure, the £26 million new Marina Centre community leisure complex has now reached the cladding and brickwork stage giving a good indication of what the finished building will look like.

To mark the completion of the steel structure, a ‘steel signing’ ceremony was held with the help of local youngster, six-year-old Charlie, who won a competition to have his name installed on one of the steel pillars.

Contractor Morgan Sindall is on schedule with the construction, with the pools and balance tanks being formed and ground and first floor slabs laid.

The roof construction has started and formation of the car park is under way. This next stage of the work is expected to be completed in July, with an opening date for the complex of Summer 2022.

A drone image taken on May 18 shows the progress of Great Yarmouth's third river crossing, a new lifting bridge which aims to open to traffic in 2023. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

Third River Crossing

Work on the new bridge spanning the River Yare, linking the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river, began in January.

Tony Mulholland, project director for BAM Farrans Joint Venture who are constructing the bridge on behalf of Norfolk County Council, said: “Work on site is progressing well with all demolition works now complete and a new diversion route firmly established for access to Suffolk Road.

Drone images are capturing the pace of work in Great Yarmouth where a new bridge is being built crossing the river Yare. - Credit: Simon Carter

"Piling works, both in-river and on the western approach are well underway and on course to be completed later in the year, providing the foundations for the main construction of the bridge itself to begin”.

The £26 million Marina Centre project is funded by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, plus £2.5m secured from the government's Getting Building Fund, via New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, £1.6m from Sport England, and £500,000 from Pooled Business Rates.

The £4.6 million investment into the Market Place redevelopment comes from the council itself, with additional funding secured by the council from the Future High Streets Fund.















