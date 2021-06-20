How is work going at three of Great Yarmouth's big projects?
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
The contours of Great Yarmouth's future are gradually taking shape as work continues on three major projects around the town.
On the Golden Mile the new Marina Centre is rising from its building site by the sea, while in the town centre and in the bed of the River Yare, foundations are being laid for the new outdoor market and the Third River Crossing.
The Outdoor Market
Work on the £4.6 million redevelopment of the town's Market Place began in April - and the borough council has said that the wooden frame, or glulam structure, is due to be delivered in early July.
"This will see the most significant move forward, enabling individual trader units to be constructed within the frame," a council spokesperson said.
Empty stalls have been removed from the existing market while the two-day traders have relocated temporarily to the south market square until all works are completed.
You may also want to watch:
"Every effort is being made to ensure the market traders and surrounding retailers are impacted as little as possible," the council has said.
On Saturday (June 19), the town centre was busy, while two-day traders appeared to be happy with their new, temporary location.
Most Read
- 1 Pub has to close indefinitely as town cleans up after floods
- 2 Former town centre pub set to become flats
- 3 Former care home sells at auction for £400,000
- 4 'You'll be in wheelchair' - Woman, 60, defies consultants to climb mountains
- 5 Tiny dog almost loses leg after stepping on broken glass
- 6 Man released on bail following Gorleston murder arrest
- 7 Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain
- 8 Burst main knocks out water supply to Broads villages
- 9 Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk
- 10 Your tributes to the loved and lost for Father's Day
Alan Pitt, who runs the Bag Stall, said: "It's not too bad. We get more people up this end and all the regular customers have eventually found us again.
"There are definitely more people at this end of the market."
Paul Proto, who runs an artificial flower stall, said: "It's better up this end. We're more concerned about moving back. I was always happy to move up this way. This is the main thoroughfare now and there are always a lot of people.
"I think it would be nice to have the market here," he added.
Nigel Popay, who sells fresh vegetables and eggs, echoed those sentiments.
"I didn't like being moved here but now I'm quite happy. If there was a permanent tent here, I'd be quite content," he said.
Marina Centre
Following completion of the building’s steel structure, the £26 million new Marina Centre community leisure complex has now reached the cladding and brickwork stage giving a good indication of what the finished building will look like.
To mark the completion of the steel structure, a ‘steel signing’ ceremony was held with the help of local youngster, six-year-old Charlie, who won a competition to have his name installed on one of the steel pillars.
Contractor Morgan Sindall is on schedule with the construction, with the pools and balance tanks being formed and ground and first floor slabs laid.
The roof construction has started and formation of the car park is under way. This next stage of the work is expected to be completed in July, with an opening date for the complex of Summer 2022.
Third River Crossing
Work on the new bridge spanning the River Yare, linking the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river, began in January.
Tony Mulholland, project director for BAM Farrans Joint Venture who are constructing the bridge on behalf of Norfolk County Council, said: “Work on site is progressing well with all demolition works now complete and a new diversion route firmly established for access to Suffolk Road.
"Piling works, both in-river and on the western approach are well underway and on course to be completed later in the year, providing the foundations for the main construction of the bridge itself to begin”.
The £26 million Marina Centre project is funded by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, plus £2.5m secured from the government's Getting Building Fund, via New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, £1.6m from Sport England, and £500,000 from Pooled Business Rates.
The £4.6 million investment into the Market Place redevelopment comes from the council itself, with additional funding secured by the council from the Future High Streets Fund.