Great Yarmouth market place kicks off Jubilee celebrations

Great Yarmouth market place will be the venue for celebrations marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the completion of phase one of the £4.7m redevelopment on Wednesday - Credit: James Weeds

The Platinum Jubilee can be celebrated early with a special event taking place at Great Yarmouth's revamped market place tomorrow.

On Wednesday, festivities ahead of the four-day bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen's 70 year reign will be held in the town centre.

From 10am until 2pm at the market place, there will be live music by a strolling band, entertainment by the Mirror Men and a Instagram-friendly flower wall - as well as the opportunity to browse the wares from the new stalls inside the £4.7m market building.

From 10am until 2pm, Great Yarmouth's new market revamp will host celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: James Weeds

There will also be a short ceremony from 10.30am to mark the completion of the first phase of the new market where borough mayor Graham Plant will cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

There will also be other Jubilee celebrations around the borough later in the week, including the lighting of the restored beacon at Anchor Gardens on the Golden Mile.

As part of the international chain of beacons to mark the Jubilee , the restored beacon will be lit on June 2.

Villages Jubilee - Credit: Archant

The events begin at 8pm at The Empire ahead of the beacon lighting ceremony from 9.15pm. The lighting will be followed by a firework display.

This has been made possible by a donation from national pageant master Bruno Peek.

Great Yarmouth Minster will be holding a civic event to celebrate the Queen's 70 year reign on June 3. - Credit: Nick Butcher

On June 3, there will be civic service at Great Yarmouth Minster, led by Rev Canon Simon Ward. Arrival is from 10.20am for a 10.30am start.

There will also be a formal Jubilee Dinner at Great Yarmouth Town Hall on June 4.

Tickets include a four-course banquet, followed by coffee and mints. Entertainment will be provided by local soloist singer, Daniella Beck.

In Gorleston, the Big Jubilee Lunch event in Pier Gardens in Gorleston will take place on June 5 from 12pm.

Residents and visitors are invited to bring their own picnic and set up around the bandstand. The esplanade has been decorated with flags and there will be musical entertainment, including a brass band.

Mr Graham Plant said: "The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is a really special national event, and one we are excited to celebrate.

"There are lots of free, family-friendly and fun things going on across the borough over the next five days and we want as many people as possible to take part in the festivities.”