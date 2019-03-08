Search

Former trader urges council to fast-track proposals for market redevelopment in bid to improve town

PUBLISHED: 17:07 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 09 April 2019

Ayeshia Hammond Young former market trader in Great Yarmouth has called on the borough council to fast-track plans for the market redevelopment. Picture: Ayeshia Hammond-Young

Ayeshia Hammond Young former market trader in Great Yarmouth has called on the borough council to fast-track plans for the market redevelopment. Picture: Ayeshia Hammond-Young

A former trader on Great Yarmouth’s market has urged the council to fast-track proposals to improve the Market Place before it declines beyond repair.

Great Yarmouth's market . Picture: Antony KellyGreat Yarmouth's market . Picture: Antony Kelly

Ayeshia Hammond Young, from Winterton, sold her stall, Young’s Cut Price Pet Food, last month having traded on the market for three years.

Mrs Hammond Young believes Great Yarmouth Borough Council should make the market redevelopment a priority.

She said a declining footfall and health issues were the reasons behind selling her unit last month.

A spokesman for the borough council said improving the Market Place was a key project of the Town Centre Masterplan.

The authority insists plans for the revamp remain firmly in place despite it missing out on a crucial funding bid in November last year.

Mrs Hammond Young said: “I really enjoyed my time on the market and want to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported me through the years.

“The time was however right for me to leave.

“The market is one of the main attractions in the town so the council needs to make sure it is improved in some way.

“I am neither for nor against the current proposals I just want them to do something.

“The council needs to act now before it is too late.”

The current proposals would see 36 new single and double stall units installed under a new architecturally-striking market canopy as part of a £2.7m overhaul of the market.

Council officers held one-to-one meetings with traders from December to January and are now evaluating the responses.

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “The market redevelopment aims to help boost the town centre economy and footfall through a range of partnership work.

“In recent years, the council has also sought to assist market traders with respect to rents, in recognition of challenging trading conditions.

“While the nature of any market is that individual traders come and go, the overall number on the six-day market has remained stable and reasonably healthy in recent years.”

Of the 36 stalls on the market, 31 are currently occupied by businesses.

Last month, stall holders said they felt in limbo having not heard from the council since having their one-to-one meetings.

