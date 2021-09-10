People share thoughts on market revamp

Published: 5:16 PM September 10, 2021

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre

People around Great Yarmouth have shared their views on the market place which is undergoing a massive £4.6m revamp .

The wooden roof has been erected on one part of the market and some units will be built prior to the next phase of development, which will see some existing traders move into their new premises.

Quentin Youngs feels the current market place is lagging behind the seafront when it comes to attracting visitors.

The borough council says the first phase of the work is on track to be completed by the end of October.

Quentin Youngs, who was visiting town with his wife, said: "I think it's a good idea.

"Anything that's going to help the town is a good thing.

"It needs more regeneration behind the seafront.

"It's a bit deprived now.

"It could do with a little more investment to draw people in.

"The town has to compete with foreign holidays, so this is a good idea.

"I'm looking forward to it."

Bev Youngs added: "I love it. I'm glad the council have done this.

Bev Youngs added: "I love it. I'm glad the council have done this.

"I can't wait for it to be open.

"Now the council need to invest in the old Iron Duke.

"It's been so sad to see that Art Deco masterpiece almost disappear."

Joao Alves said he would shop around the new market. - Credit: James Weeds

Joao Alves, who was on his way home, said: "It's very good. It's looking good. I think I'll shop there some time."

Neil Oxborro, visiting from Bishop Stortford, said: "I've been coming here since I was two-years-old and it has changed so much.

Neil Oxborro, visiting from Bishop Stortford, said: "I've been coming here since I was two-years-old and it has changed so much.

"I think this is very much needed.

"In my time of coming here, this area has felt more run down.

"So I think - if done right - this will be a great thing."

The outside of one half of the new market building is near completion.

The inside of the new market building is starting to take shape.

The inside of the new market building is starting to take shape. - Credit: James Weeds



