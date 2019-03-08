Overnight closures at roadworks on problem junction

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

Works at a problem junction in Great Yarmouth are moving into the next phase with resurfacing of sections of roads in the town.

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The work by Norfolk County Council has seen road closures and diversions at a bottleneck around the Matalan junction and Southtown Road, where drivers meet two sets of traffic lights, and has led to delays, particularly around public transport.

The council has said the work is "progressing well" and on track to finish mid-November as planned.

"New kerb lines are complete and ground work is well underway to allow new traffic lights to be installed," the council said.

It added that traffic management arrangements are "keeping disruption to a minimum".

The next step will see sections of Bridge Road, Pasteur Road, Station Road and Southtown Road resurfaced.

The job will be done on weeknights, between 7pm and 6am, starting on Monday (November 4).

It is expected to take five nights, weather permitting.

The council has said if poor weather causes any delays the work will be completed overnight on November 11 and 12.

No works will take place over the weekend November 9 and 10.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout while drivers will need to check with a member of the team on site for the closest available access for vehicles as works progress.

Residents of Southtown had expressed concern that delivery trucks would use Stafford Road, which is restricted by a 7.5 tonne limit, to get to nearby Lidl and Vauxhall, but the council said warning signs should prevent HGVs using the road as a "rat run".

The works began on September 23 and are scheduled to take another three weeks.

Under the package a new toucan crossing, zebra crossing, and cycle lanes will be added, and a relocated bus stop on Southtown Road will make it easier for buses to re-join traffic lanes into town.

Some £615,000.00 has been secured from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership's Local Growth Fund, plus £61,000 from local contributions.

The proposals are part of the wider Transport for Great Yarmouth (TfGY) programme of projects, which aim to transform transport in the area over the next few years.