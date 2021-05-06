Published: 1:53 PM May 6, 2021 Updated: 2:29 PM May 6, 2021

Pubs are getting ready to welcome customers indoors in Step 3 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown on May 17. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The countdown is on towards the reopening of hospitality businesses and tourist attractions, with pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas, hotels and indoor attractions across Norfolk preparing to fully reopen.

Following the successful reopening of hairdressers, pub gardens and non essential shops, Step 3 of the Government continuing roadmap out of lockdown is expected to happen from Monday, May 17.

The main change is that indoor hospitality will be allowed, meaning pubs will be able to offer indoor dining and drinking again, which will be a huge relief to both landlords and customers who have endured chilly outdoor visits.

What is Step 3 of the roadmap?

As long as the number of coronavirus cases stay low, Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown is scheduled to take effect from Monday, May 17.

You may also want to watch:

Alongside indoor drinking and dining being allowed for pubs and restaurants, entertainment venues can open too, including cinemas and theatres.

New rules will be in place for different sizes of venues. Normal outdoor events can open for up to 4,000 people or 50pc of the venue capacity, whichever is smaller.

Indoor events can open for up to 1,000 people or 50pc capacity, again whichever is lower.

The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth will reopen on May 17. - Credit: Archant

For film fans, Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth will be reopening on May 17.

Outdoor cinemas will also be permitted to open.

Theatres on the coast will be welcoming back audiences, with the Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston hosting the Summer Showtime variety show from May 18.

St George's Theatre will be open on May 22 with a performance by Captain Calamity, as well as an outdoor show for children on St George's Plaza.

Great Yarmouth's tourist industry will also be given a much needed boost as hotels and other types of accommodation can open to guests, previously only self-catering accommodation with no shared facilities could open.

Left to right: Alex Youngs, trustee; Stuart Malkovich, theatre director; Kevin Lynch, theatre director; Luke Thompson, general manager - Credit: Pavilion Theatre

When can pubs open indoors?

Indoor areas of hospitality venues such as pubs, cafés and restaurants will reopen from Step 3.

Hospitality businesses across Great Yarmouth will be able to open indoors from May 17, albeit with some restrictions still in place.

After eating and drinking al fresco since Step 2 of the lockdown easing on April 12, there will no longer be any need to check the weather forecast every time you head to the pub or restaurant from May 17. Pubs can welcome back customers for a pint inside, rather than only offering outdoor service, and indoor dining will also resume across the hospitality sector.

Like outdoors, table service will still be required and most pubs but they will not have to serve a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks, nor will there be a curfew.

However, customers will have to order, eat and drink while seated.

Debbie Thompson is the theatre director for St George's Theatre, Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

What indoor attractions can open at Step 3?

Indoor entertainment and visitor attractions will be allowed to reopen from Step 3, no earlier than May 17.

According to Cabinet Office guidance, as well as cinemas and theatres this will include:

Amusement arcades and adult gaming centres - the Leisureland Arcade and Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth are amongst those to say they’ll be open from May 17.

Snooker and pool halls - Merlin Sports Bar in Great Yarmouth is hoping to open on May 17.

Indoor reopenings at venues already allowed to open outdoor

Museums and galleries - Time and Tide in Great Yarmouth will reopen May 17

Adventure playgrounds and activities

Skating rinks

Games and recreation venues, including laser quest, escape rooms, paintballing and recreational driving facilities

Model villages

Water and aqua parks

Theme parks and film studios

Zoos, safari parks, aquariums and other animal attractions - indoor areas at Banham Zoo and Africa Alive will be able to open, pre-booking will still be essential.

Botanical gardens, greenhouses and biomes

Sculpture parks

Stately or historic homes, castles, or other heritage sites

What else can open from May 17 when lockdown eases?

Conference centres and exhibition halls will also be able to open, and private dining and banqueting events, subject to the capacity limits set out by the government.

Remaining holiday accommodation, including hotels will be able to reopen, as will hostels and B&Bs.

Saunas and steam rooms will be allowed to open once again.

Indoor adult team sports and group exercise classes at gyms will return.

Other events and activities that are able to commence from Step 3 (no earlier than May 17) include:

Business functions such as conferences, exhibitions, trade shows, charity auctions, and private dining events such as charity or gala dinners and awards ceremonies, and corporate hospitality

Air shows, historical/battle reenactments , live animal performances such as falconry displays at events, and non-elite and professional sporting events.

How many people can attend events?

Though indoor events will be permitted to restart, attendances will be restricted. At Step 3 it will be subject to: 1,000 people or 50pc of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower, for indoor events For outdoor events 4,000 people or 50pc of a site or venue’s capacity, whichever is lower.

For outdoor events taking place in venues with seated capacity of over 16,000, event organisers may apply a 25pc capacity cap, up to a maximum of 10,000 seated people.

What children’s activities can open from May 17?

Families will be delighted to know indoor children's activities, such as soft play areas, should be open again from May 17.

Places that can open include play areas, including soft play centres and inflatable parks.

How many households can mix from May 17?

As part of Step 3, and no earlier than May 17, the government will look to continue easing limits on seeing friends and family wherever possible. This means that most legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors will be lifted – although gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal for now.

Indoors, the 'Rule of 6' or two households will apply but the government is keeping this under review.

Does social distancing still apply from May 17?

The government is due to update advice on social contact between friends and family, including hugging. But until this point, people should continue to keep their distance from anyone not in their household or support bubble.

Before Step 4 begins, the government will also complete a full review of social distancing and other long-term measures that have been put in place to cut coronavirus transmission, such as the wearing of face coverings.

How many people can attend my wedding from May 17?

As part of the Step 3 rules, weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are permitted for up to 30 people in Covid-19 secure venues that are allowed to open. This is up from the current number of 15 people.

The limit will also apply to other types of significant life events, including bar mitzvahs and Christenings.

Government guidance says receptions can also go ahead with up to 30 people in a Covid-19 secure indoor venue or outdoors including private gardens. Further details on receptions at this step will be updated by the government.

At Step 4, the government hopes to remove all limits on weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and receptions. This will be subject to the results of the Scientific Events Research programme.

How many can attend a funeral?

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said that the legal limit of 30 mourners will be removed as part of the next stage of lockdown easing, expected on May 17.

Instead the capacity will be determined by how many people venues, such as places of worship or funeral homes, can safely accommodate while maintaining social distancing, the department added. This includes both indoor and outdoor venues and all organisers must continue to be Covid-secure and follow social distancing rules, it said.

While venue capacities will vary, many will allow "significantly" more than 30 people to attend, the MHCLG said.

When is Step 4?

The fourth step of the government's lockdown easing roadmap is scheduled for no earlier than Monday, June 21. In Step 4 – five weeks after Step 3 – the government hopes to reopen remaining venues, such as nightclubs.

It also hopes to lift the restrictions on social contact and large events that apply in Step 3, enabling gigs, festivals and theatre performances to attract crowds above the Step 3 capacity restrictions.

This is subject to the outcome of the Events Research Programme, and a review of social distancing measures.

Officials will also look to relax Covid-secure requirements on businesses, subject to the outcome of the reviews.