Birdseye picture shows a busy Yarmouth over bank holiday weekend

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:30 AM June 1, 2021   
A busy seafront in Great Yarmouth over the May bank holiday weekend.

A busy seafront in Great Yarmouth over the May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

A birdseye picture shows how busy Great Yarmouth was over the bank holiday weekend.

The photo, captured by drone photographer Matthew Collins for his Arielshotsuk Instagram page, shows a long line of traffic along the seafront, stretching from beyond the Big Wheel to the Pleasure Beach.

The roller coaster at the Pleasure Beach on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

The roller coaster at the Pleasure Beach on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The Golden Mile was busy with people from home and away, as a combination of half term and sunshine brought holidaymakers and locals to the resort.

For many people, it was the first time they had been able to reunite with their families, and the sunny weather made the occasion even more brilliant.

A paraglider off the Norfolk coast over the May bank holiday weekend.

A paraglider off the Norfolk coast over the May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The weekend was also a welcome boost for seafront traders, who were closed this time last year, with a sense now of 'making hay while the sun shines'.

Other aerial photos captured by Mr Collins show Caister water tower and a paraglider high above the coast.

A view of Caister water tower during the May bank holiday weekend.

A view of Caister water tower during the May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram

The Instagram page features a number of shots from around Great Yarmouth, including of the town's new Giant Wheel on the seafront.

A boat off the coast of Great Yarmouth during the May bank holiday weekend.

A boat off the coast of Great Yarmouth during the May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Arielshotsuk Instagram


Great Yarmouth News

