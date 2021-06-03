'She will be missed' - Tributes to much-loved former mayor
- Credit: Supplied by Shirley Weymouth
The Great Yarmouth flag has been flying at half mast after after the death of a much-loved former mayor.
Shirley Weymouth, who represented the former Somerton ward (now East Flegg), died on Friday, May 28, at her home in Caister. She was 78-years-old.
Mrs Weymouth was a councillor from 2000 until her retirement in 2018.
She also served as mayor in 2015.
Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, worked alongside Mrs Weymouth on the environmental committee.
Mr Smith said: "It's a sad day. She really stood up for the villages outside of the town.
"She was passionate about preserving the countryside so people can enjoy it, which she did with her dogs who were her pride and joy.
"It's a sad loss to all of her friends and old colleagues.
"She gave 18 years of service for the borough and she will be missed."
Councillor for Mrs Weymouth's former ward, East Flegg, James Bensly, said: "My thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time.
"I will be personally forever grateful to Shirley as she started me on my path of being a local councillor at Hemsby Parish Council then she gave me the role of being her mayor's consort for part of her very special year.
"She always fought hard for the northern parishes and was a force to debate with.
"A very big presence in committee meetings and she was always helping the residents of Hemsby, from beach cleaning to the Poor Lands Trust.
"She was a very big dog lover and that was her world.
"She will be missed by us all."
Trevor Wainwright, leader of the borough council's Labour group, said: "I was very sad to hear of Shirley's passing.
"Shirley was a political opponent, but also a good friend.
"She always lent her assistance if required, and she was a great community champion.
"It is very sad news."
Mr Wainwright passed on his condolences to Mrs Weymouth's family.