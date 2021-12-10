Mayor officially opens new Gorleston food club
- Credit: James Weeds
A new food club in Gorleston was officially opened by Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson on Friday.
The Shrublands Community Foodclub, which is located inside the Youth and Adult Centre, provides residents with everyday food at a discount and differs from a foodbank as customers will use a point system to have more control over the items they purchase.
Mayor Thompson said: "The food club gives people more control over the food they get, which is important for self-esteem and wellbeing.
The mayor said the food club offers customers the chance to be "part of something" as it is a place where people can also get help and advice from friendly faces.
Manager of Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre Charitable Trust Julie Woods said: "The club will allow local residents on low incomes to make their monies stretch further.
"Our centre has become the place to turn if you live in Gorleston and need help and support."
To join the Shrublands Community Foodclub Gorleston residents need to bring in a letter with their address and pay a fee of £4.
Most Read
- 1 Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'
- 2 Fupburger launches festive menu and is expanding to Gorleston and Yarmouth
- 3 'Business as usual' - Yarmouth town centre manager's views on Plan B
- 4 CCTV footage released in search for missing Gorleston man
- 5 'Squatter' couple win right to use land as garden
- 6 Affordable homes bid deferred by planners
- 7 Councillors agree £701 hike in allowances
- 8 Major bridge replacement work to prevent boats passing
- 9 Woman reported missing from Lowestoft found safe and well
- 10 Councillor walks out of meeting in protest over 'massive' homes debate
Opening times are from 10am until 12pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and Thursday evenings from 6pm until 8pm.