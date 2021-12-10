Mayor officially opens new Gorleston food club

Mayoress Jenny Thompson and mayor Adrian Thompson had a look at what was on offer at the Shrublands Community Foodclub. - Credit: James Weeds

A new food club in Gorleston was officially opened by Great Yarmouth mayor Adrian Thompson on Friday.

The Shrublands Community Foodclub, which is located inside the Youth and Adult Centre, provides residents with everyday food at a discount and differs from a foodbank as customers will use a point system to have more control over the items they purchase.

The Shrublands Community Foodclub operates on a point system, helping customers manage their budgets easier. - Credit: James Weeds

Mayor Thompson said: "The food club gives people more control over the food they get, which is important for self-esteem and wellbeing.

The mayor said the food club offers customers the chance to be "part of something" as it is a place where people can also get help and advice from friendly faces.

Mayor Adrian Thompson cut the ribbon to mark the Shrublands Community Foodclub's official opening. - Credit: James Weeds

Manager of Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre Charitable Trust Julie Woods said: "The club will allow local residents on low incomes to make their monies stretch further.

"Our centre has become the place to turn if you live in Gorleston and need help and support."

Julie Woods (right) thanked Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre Charitable trustees, Dean Wilson, Julie Green and all volunteers for their hard work. - Credit: James Weeds

To join the Shrublands Community Foodclub Gorleston residents need to bring in a letter with their address and pay a fee of £4.

Opening times are from 10am until 12pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and Thursday evenings from 6pm until 8pm.