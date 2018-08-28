Gallery

10 pictures which show you why you should follow the Great Yarmouth Memories Facebook page

ABC Minors anniversary at Regent Cinema. Photo: Steven Jonas Steven Jonas

The Great Yarmouth Memories Facebook page is a brilliant place for you to reminisce about past memories and share some of your highlights of living in the borough through the decades.

Caister on Sea Sea Scout troop who went to Luxembourg in 1984. L-R: Mark Daniels?, Chris Liddell and Matthew Hunn. Photo: Gary Brocklehurst Caister on Sea Sea Scout troop who went to Luxembourg in 1984. L-R: Mark Daniels?, Chris Liddell and Matthew Hunn. Photo: Gary Brocklehurst

From pictures of the Venetian Waterways in all its glory to the iconic Winter Gardens which captured the imagination of holidaymakers in the 20th century – the memories page is the perfect place for you to rediscover your favourite childhood moments. Take a look at 10 of the best photos that have been posted on the page so far, contributed by some of our 17,243 members.

Caister-on-Sea Sea Scouts during St George's Day Parade. Photo: Caister Scout Leaders Caister-on-Sea Sea Scouts during St George's Day Parade. Photo: Caister Scout Leaders

These include shots of the popular outdoor swimming pool in Great Yarmouth and dedicated members of the Caister sea scouts marching down the streets in unison.

Tracey Hunt's grandfather Edward 'Rocky' Martins on his milk round about 1928. Photo: Tracey Hunt Tracey Hunt's grandfather Edward 'Rocky' Martins on his milk round about 1928. Photo: Tracey Hunt

The group, which was created by this newspaper, is also regularly updated by ourselves as we post photos from our archives for your enjoyment.

Great Yarmouth sea front by the Pleasure Beach, approx 2001. Photo: Bernard Badger Great Yarmouth sea front by the Pleasure Beach, approx 2001. Photo: Bernard Badger

