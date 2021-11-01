Dozens of nominations flood in for Great Yarmouth Mercury 2021 Awards

Nurses can be nominated for the awards - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than 40 nominations have been sent in for the Great Yarmouth Mercury 2021 Awards so far.

Launched last week, the awards aim to celebrate all that is good in our borough, from community heroes to the best businesses.

There are eight categories nominations can be made in:

Business owner of the year

Pub landlord of the year

Teacher of the year

Community hero

Young person of the year

Moment of the year

Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative)

Uniformed hero of the year

Mercury editor Anthony Carroll said: "I am absolutely delighted to see that dozens of nominations have been sent in so far for our awards.

"It is a fantastic response and I hope they keep rolling in."

We will take all the nominations to create a shortlist, and then put the names out to a public vote.

Those with the most votes will be given a prize and a moment in the spotlight in the Mercury at the end of the year.

