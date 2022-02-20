Help the Mercury celebrate your successes

Help us to celebrate your successes!

The Mercury is launching a new feature called Celebrations where we will celebrate the successes of people in our area.

We want our readers to send in their celebration success stories.

We will celebrate all manner of successes - from birthdays to weddings, securing a job or a place at university, graduations, proms, an awards win or anything else that you think deserves recognition.

Anyone who wants to highlight someone for our new Celebrations feature should simply send us a picture of the person or event you want us to highlight, and some details about what has been achieved, up to 150 words.

Email celebrations@archant.co.uk with your submissions and ensure attached pictures are sent at the highest possible quality.

