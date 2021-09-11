Meet the new look team at the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Published: 5:30 AM September 11, 2021

The Great Yarmouth Mercury has a new editor who is proud to be reporting on the town he calls home.

Anthony Carroll has been appointed as community editor of the Mercury and will lead its team of three reporters, Liz Coates, James Weeds and Daniel Hickey, who are dedicated to covering what is important to people across the borough.

Anthony, 50, has strong links to the paper as he used to be its chief reporter, and lives in Great Yarmouth.

He first joined the Mercury team in 2007 and in his time with the Mercury's publisher Archant has worked in the Lowestoft and Diss areas.

Looking forward to his new role, he said: "I am thrilled and honoured to become editor of the Mercury.

You may also want to watch:

"I love living in Great Yarmouth and am proud to be reporting on the town, Gorleston and the surrounding villages.

"In my time reporting here I have met so many wonderful people who are proud of their communities and who go that extra mile to help others in the borough or who fundraise for good causes.

"I am also aware the Mercury is a champion of the borough and plays a vital role reporting on issues that affect people's lives, such as the long awaited dualling of the A47 and tackling deprivation.

"I have a brilliant team of reporters who also love covering all that goes in in the borough and we all look forward to carrying that ethos on."

Senior reporter Liz Coates, grew up in Gorleston, lives in the area and has reported on the Mercury for 20 years.

She is proud of having her eye on the ball when it comes to what is going on in the area.

Trainee reporter James Weeds is 31 and lives in the town. He is enjoying getting to grips with the issues that affect our communities.

Reporter Daniel Hickey - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Daniel Hickey is a senior reporter and as well as being committed to reporting on news and events borough-wide he enjoys fishing.

Previous Mercury editor, Andrew Fitchett, has moved into a Group Editor role at Archant and will still be involved in the paper day to day.

To get in contact with the Mercury's new community editor email him at anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk or call him on 07488251572.