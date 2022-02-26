From the editor's chair: The day Icicle the cat went viral on the news
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Oh look Icicle the cat is on Sky News!
You will have seen the story of the cat that was rescued by the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI from a river.
We covered the moggy's rescue online and then made sure it had a prevalent position in this week's Mercury, with Icicle and her rescuers claiming a coveted page 3 slot.
But as the story of the dramatic rescue developed and appeared on our website and other local media it began to appear on national media outlets, such as Sky News and the Daily Mail's website.
As an editor my first thought on seeing these other reports is I hope they don't have something we missed.
But rest assured our reporter Liz had all the bases covered, even setting up a picture of Icicle with her grateful owner Mandy.
People may not realise how news spreads through the Press Association, which this paper signs up to, and other news agencies which allow other media organisations to share stories.
It is always fascinating to see how the national media cover stories from our patch, and sometimes they do get it wrong, with Great Yarmouth once being moved to Suffolk on a national news channel.
Most Read
- 1 'It's been a privilege' - Market traders set up shop for the last time on Saturday
- 2 Man who died when car crashed into house named
- 3 Great Yarmouth chip stall legend bows out after 120 years
- 4 5 Great Yarmouth food and drink businesses that have opened in 2022 so far
- 5 Barista Buoy fans rally to support clifftop planning bid
- 6 Teen threatened with knife during Gorleston robbery
- 7 County line drug dealer jailed after being found with heroin and cocaine
- 8 Residents back new neighbourhood plans for three Norfolk villages
- 9 Ask The Mercury: What's happening to Gorleston repairs?
- 10 WATCH: Icicle the cat reunited with grateful owner after river rescue drama
It also brings a sense of journalistic pride that the story you have worked so hard on has been picked up on a national level.
And if say the Daily Mail repeat your story almost word for word, it can be seen as a feather in your journalistic cap.
So like a rescued Icicle reporter Liz is purring at her success in capturing the drama of the rescue and the happy reunion so well.
The other thing about journalism that we all pride ourselves on is covering in detail stories that impact on people across our news patch.
As I write this on press day I am pulling together what we call a spread on the chaos caused by Storm Eunice.
Our stories involved reporters going out on patch, our web reporters constantly filing updates and our photographers out and about capturing the aftermath of the storm.
And it gives me a sense of pride to see how all that teamwork has paid out with what I call unrivalled coverage on our website and in the paper.