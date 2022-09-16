News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Great Yarmouth Mercury reveals Exchange & Mart link up

Logo Icon

Joshua Searle

Published: 1:38 PM September 16, 2022
Cars and drivers

The Great Yarmouth Mercury is partnering with Exchange & Mart to provide top class motoring content - Credit: Archant

The Great Yarmouth Mercury is set to transform motoring content across its print and digital platforms amid an exciting partnership with Exchange & Mart.

Readers can expect to see a complete revamp of motoring stories and classified ads.

The Great Yarmouth Mercury has a rich history of delivering exceptional content across current affairs, local news, property, and sport, and will now have unrivalled motoring content to match.

Buckle up for best-in-class motoring commentary including new road tests and car reviews.

With more than 200,000 vehicles on site, readers will be able to access a host of local and national delivery vehicles.

The partnership will make the Mercury the home of the most comprehensive selection of vehicles in East Anglia.

Exchange & Mart have been at the forefront of the classified automotive industry for more than 100 years, never swaying from its core mission of helping car buyers find their perfect vehicle.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Motorist warned prison 'inevitable' after he admits killing woman in crash
  3. 3 Holiday flats' bid for 90-day stays refused
  1. 4 Wetherspoon pubs announce opening plans for Queen's funeral
  2. 5 'Successful' village chippy is up for sale as owner retires
  3. 6 Man bailed following arrest for suspected child grooming
  4. 7 East coast powerlifters on top of the world after representing GB
  5. 8 Roll up, roll up! Look back at this seaside circus in the 1960s
  6. 9 Seaside shop merger bid to create 'family leisure centre'
  7. 10 Flood alert issued for areas along River Waveney

Advertising for Local Car Dealerships in East Anglia

The new partnership is great news for local dealers and provides the perfect opportunity to place your vehicles in front of a local audience.

To find out more about how you can advertise your vehicles and increase your local visibility email motors.support@localiq.co.uk  or call 01202 036211

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

One lane of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has been closed after the road surface was damaged

Norfolk Live News

Traffic chaos after Great Yarmouth bridge forced to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle.P

The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Emergency repair work has begun at Haven Bridge after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close

Norfolk Live News

Emergency work begins to repair bridge's damaged road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A bird's eye view of SV Tenacious at Great Yarmouth's South Quay

Stunning night time drone shots showcase port's latest visitor

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon