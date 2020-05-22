The Mercury is facing challenging times - we need your support

Great Yarmouth's Maritime Festival 2018 on a busy day. Picture: James Bass Photography (C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Dear reader, have you heard the phrase “news desert”?

It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Great Yarmouth will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Mercury than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

You may also want to watch:

As the nation continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, your Great Yarmouth Mercury continues to keep you informed with all essential information at this critical time.

The launch of our Here to Help scheme has supported those in need, while we provide extensive coverage of how residents in the town have united to offer their services, from lockdown tips to picking up shopping for the elderly and vulnerable.

Our distribution team continues to work tirelessly to make sure as many residents as possible have access to our newspapers, especially for those unable to leave their homes.

When our region is under stress, we are there for you.

In 2018 the Beast from the East crippled Yarmouth with sub-zero temperatures, snowstorms and widespread flooding.

Schools were shut, public transport ground to a halt and villages quickly became isolated.

As quickly as the storm struck, members of the community united to clear roads, emergency service workers defied the elements to return to work and essential supplies made their way to those cut-off villages.

And we were there to share vital information, tell the stories which matter and salute the heroes.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Great Yarmouth does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Andrew Fitchett, editor