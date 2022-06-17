News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Lucky winners of Mercury Hippodrome concert competition revealed

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM June 17, 2022
BBC Concert Orchestra performed at King's Lynn Festival on July 26 at the Corn Exchange. Picture: BB

The BBC Concert Orchestra will be performing at the Hippodrome - Credit: BBC

The four lucky winners of our competition to win pairs of free tickets to see the BBC Concert Orchestra at the Hippodrome have been revealed.

Dorothy Carter, Chris Clark, Micky Parker and Susan Robinson have each won a pair of tickets to see the orchestra on the night of June 24.

The concert features the 60 musicians of the BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Bell with special guests, including Mercury Prize-nominated folk musician Sam Lee and singer Georgia Cecile.

The show will feature a range of styles and sounds ranging from Eric Coates’ Sleepy Lagoon – known to millions as the Desert Island Discs theme since the programme launched in 1942 – to Nitin Sawhney’s dramatic modern day score for BBC natural history TV series Human Planet.

To win the competition people were asked to name one of the two guest stars.

The Hippodrome will be contacting the four lucky winners to arrange ticket handover details.

To book tickets for the concert call the Hippodrome box office on 01493 738877 or visit online at www.hippodromecircus.co.uk

Great Yarmouth News

