Super Sea Life Annual Pass offer in the Mercury!

Lance the Queensland Grouper. Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre Archant

Don’t miss an amazing offer brought to you by the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The parasol is providing solace for the pengiuns. Picture: Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre The parasol is providing solace for the pengiuns. Picture: Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre

A discounted price for a Sea Life Annual Pass is an offer between the Mercury and the Sea Life Centre - and you won’t get the chance again this year.

To receive a pass guests will need two tokens from the Mercury.

Each individual pass is for one person and costs £25 per person and allows unlimited entry into Sea Life Great Yarmouth, plus 20pc discount in the gift shops and 20pc off hot drinks in the restaurant.

As long as you have the correct number of tokens and an application form for each person plus two passport size photos, there is no restriction on the number of passes you can buy.

The pass lasts for 12 months from the day of purchase.

Cut out the first token in Friday’s issue of the Mercury on February 22.

The second token will be available in the March 1 issue.

The offer is available until March 22.