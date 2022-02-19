Send in your sports team pictures into the Mercury's new feature
- Credit: Yarmouth Football Club
We want your team pictures!
The Mercury is launching a new sports feature casting a spotlight on the brilliant teams in our area.
Simply send us a team line-up shot with the names of those pictured, your team name, the competition you play in and we’ll do the rest.
To send in a team line email gymsport@archant.co.uk
We will also be casting a special eye every week on one team or a local sports personality for a Q&A page. It’s a chance for you to shout about your club, share a little bit of its history, and tell us how people can sign up and get involved.”
Any team or sports person interested can also email gymsport@archant.co.uk.
And of course we will keep reporting on Great Yarmouth Town and Gorleston football club.
Mercury editor Anthony Carroll said: “I hope we see a flood of team pictures sent in every week.”