Model village reduces prices due to cost of living crisis

Merrivale Model Village is reducing its prices due to the cost of living crisis. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A seaside model village has reduced its prices in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth has announced it will be restructuring its ticket prices due to "soaring" costs making it hard for families to enjoy a day out together.

New owners, Dean and Sophie Gray, have slashed prices with an adult ticket costing £8.99, children over-three and OAPs priced at £4.99 and blue badge holders priced at £8.99.

Mrs Gray said the pair felt they had to do something to make it fairer on those struggling with rising costs.

She said: "We've just taken over two weeks ago and with prices going up across the country, £9.99 seemed a bit steep for entry.

The model village has cut the price of its adult tickets from £9.99 to £8.99. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

"All bills are going up, fuel is going up, everything is more expensive, so we had to make it fairer so that everyone can enjoy a family day out.

"We've reduced all our prices and our family tickets, as well as our OAP tickets as they've done a lot for us in the past and now a lot of them are struggling.

"We've already had good feedback and we've seen more people coming through the door, hopefully people realise we're not just here to make money."

Children under-three will enter for free, with a family ticket which admits two adults and up to three children priced at £30.

The village is also offering a season ticket for £35 which runs from February 1 to December 23 and includes 20pc off at the gift shop and 10pc off at Christopher's Tea Rooms.

Mrs Gray said she hoped new work to refurbish old models and a new replica of Banksy's model, which proved too costly to keep on site, would give visitors something to look forward to.

The replica, of a stable, was recently sold at auction for £1m by the site's previous owners.

She added: "We want to make things better, we're working to refurbish all of our models so people have something new to enjoy.

"As we've reduced our seven day pass we're hoping people will take up that offer and keep coming back to see the changes."

All tickets are valid all day and for seven consecutive days from date of purchase.